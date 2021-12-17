Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 21,105 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,105 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Dropbox worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after buying an additional 3,375,611 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after buying an additional 1,807,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after buying an additional 1,504,489 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $27,994.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,443 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of DBX opened at $24.04 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

