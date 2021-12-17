Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $39.30 Average PT from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.30.
SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th.
Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 1,067,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.
In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 10.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 117.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 210,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 113,680 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 45.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 144.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
