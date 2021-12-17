Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $39.30 Average PT from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 1,067,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 10.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 117.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 210,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 113,680 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 45.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 144.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

