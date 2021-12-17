Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

SMLP stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $175.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 3.06. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.84 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

