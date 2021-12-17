Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 20,553 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $289,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. 3,903,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,494. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

