Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale Sells 3,309 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $82,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $86,298.72.

On Monday, September 20th, William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $987,600.00.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $107,783,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 646,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

