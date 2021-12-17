Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 1,220 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,114. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.63 and its 200 day moving average is $205.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

