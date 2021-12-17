Suncoast Equity Management Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Suncoast Equity Management reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $622.33. 16,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,965. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

