Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Financial Contrast

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20

Berry has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Berry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berry is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and Berry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01 Berry $523.83 million 1.26 -$262.89 million ($1.11) -7.41

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A Berry -22.15% 2.81% 1.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berry beats Sundance Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

