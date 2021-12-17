SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the November 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,470,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HYSR remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 10,776,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,702,398. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The firm also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

