Susquehanna Cuts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of FISV opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 115,673 shares worth $11,785,879. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

