Swarm Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $18,601.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

