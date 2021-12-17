Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS SWSDF opened at $586.74 on Tuesday. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $448.50 and a 52 week high of $596.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.05.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

