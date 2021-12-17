Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the November 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SYZLF opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. Sylogist has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

