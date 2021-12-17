Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 6,516 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $352.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $365.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

