Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $355.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,786 shares of company stock worth $66,659,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.04. 2,166,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.85. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $365.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

