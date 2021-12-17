Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

SYY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after buying an additional 182,664 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.