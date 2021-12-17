T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lifted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 4.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $208,942,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $120.58 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.