T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.34% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $603,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $27,900,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 37,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $190.62 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

