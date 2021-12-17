T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. 249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.96% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

