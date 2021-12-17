Tael Market Capitalization Achieves $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $7.20, $6.32, $45.75 and $5.22. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00039070 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00200435 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.11, $24.72, $45.75, $119.16, $10.00, $6.32, $62.56, $5.22, $7.20, $4.92, $13.96 and $34.91. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.