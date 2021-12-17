Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $116.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $102.91 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.