Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Down to $12.92

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $12.20. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 1,005 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $12,536,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,163 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

