Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners accounts for about 1.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 29.1% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 72,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

