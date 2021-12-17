Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 114 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $492.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.74 and a 200-day moving average of $423.78. The firm has a market cap of $464.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $496.96.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.