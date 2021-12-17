Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 83 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $124.44 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.90. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

