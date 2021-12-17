Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.63

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.63 and last traded at $141.38, with a volume of 6422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.66.
TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In other news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,345 shares of company stock worth $12,532,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
