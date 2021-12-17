Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.63

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.63 and last traded at $141.38, with a volume of 6422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.66.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,345 shares of company stock worth $12,532,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

