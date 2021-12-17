TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,725,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,392 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TC Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

