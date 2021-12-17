TD Securities Cuts Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$130.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGEAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.33.

CGEAF stock opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $98.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

