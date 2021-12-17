Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Tecogen stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

