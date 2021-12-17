Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $161.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

NASDAQ TER opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $163.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average of $128.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

