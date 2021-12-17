Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.75 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

