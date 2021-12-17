Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Cut by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $926.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,027.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.98, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

