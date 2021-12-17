Texas Permanent School Fund Has $14.02 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,313 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

NYSE COP opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.