Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM opened at $166.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average of $152.16. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

