Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,677 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.79.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $671.28 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $719.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $619.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

