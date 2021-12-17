Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,946 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $257.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.19.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

