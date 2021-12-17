Texas Permanent School Fund Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $142.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.27 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $212.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,105 shares of company stock valued at $121,990,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

