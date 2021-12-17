Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $273.78 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

