The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $123.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.86. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,117,000 after buying an additional 465,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.