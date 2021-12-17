The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Down 29.9% This Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012795 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00181562 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001184 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

