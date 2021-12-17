The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Boosted by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

NYSE GS opened at $397.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.56 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

