The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€158.80” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($178.43) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.89 ($161.68).

FRA:LEG opened at €121.50 ($136.52) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($110.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €127.72.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

