The Goldman Sachs Group Trims REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Target Price to $13.25

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.50 to $13.25 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REVG. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

REVG stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. REV Group has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $841.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.42.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

