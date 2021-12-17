The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of GBX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,575. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 17,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

