The Gym Group’s (GYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 340 ($4.49) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 318 ($4.20).

GYM opened at GBX 246.28 ($3.25) on Thursday. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.20). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £437.76 million and a PE ratio of -11.80.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

