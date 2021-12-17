The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.41% of J. M. Smucker worth $197,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

SJM stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

