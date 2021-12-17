The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Update

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:NSEC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. 433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The National Security Group has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The National Security Group’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

