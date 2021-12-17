The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $201.79 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,743,860. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,688.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

