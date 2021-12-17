The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $218,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 332,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.53. The stock had a trading volume of 204,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $386.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

