The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 869.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Progressive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR opened at $103.02 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,333 shares of company stock worth $949,490 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

